FIA Cracks Down On Offensive Potty Mouth Language

"We f**ked up yesterday," blurted Adrien Fourmaux following the final stage of last weekend's Rally Sweden. The French Hyundai factory rallyist stuffed his i20 N Rally1 car into a snowbank on Saturday, which took him out of contention for the overall victory. He was also penalized for forgetting to do up the clasp on his helmet. I'd say that's pretty much the dictionary definition of "we f**ked up." Fourmaux's comments were broadcast live on Rally.TV, and thus he became the first racer to be penalized under the FIA's new Article 12.2.1.1 rule against cussing, receiving a for his language



Read Article