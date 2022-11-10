FIA Finds Red Bull F1 Breached Cost Caps By Overspending On Free Lunches

It takes money and lots of it. The FIA introduced cost caps last year to keep big-budget teams and the little guys on more or less the same level. It has released findings showing that two teams were over the cost cap. Aston Martin fell into what the FIA called a "procedural breach," which likely means they filed the paperwork a little late. But we're here to talk about how Red Bull managed to exceed it. If you ask the FIA, the team's catering budget is part of that. It appears someone ordered a few too many lobster rolls during last year's championship celebrations. That, combined with some other factors, has put the team over the line, says the FIA.



