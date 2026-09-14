FIA Fines Formula 2 Team For A Woman Wearing Shorts In The Pits

The sister of PREMA Racing Formula 2 driver Sebastian Montoya was spotted by FIA stewards in the pit lane without the required long trousers, putting her in breach of the sport’s safety regulations at the Madring circuit. She was reportedly standing next to Montoya’s car at the time, prompting the stewards to fine the team €500 ($577).

The incident involved Montoya’s sister, Paulina, on Friday after the F2 qualifying session. The governing body requires people in the vicinity of the cars to wear clothing that covers and protects their legs.