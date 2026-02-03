FIA Questions Viability Of Races Staged In The Middle East Due To Iranian Conflict

Let me say this first: It feels trivial to worry about the likelihood of a couple of Formula 1 races while missiles fly over the Middle East. That said, the F1 circus is a significant economic force involving thousands of people, and that’s not counting the tens of thousands of fans who attend each race. So whenever a crisis of this magnitude occurs, reconsidering a sporting event is worth discussing. After the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran over the weekend, the entirety of the Middle East became engulfed in military conflict. As a result, the FIA must now face the possibility of altering the Formula 1 World Championship’s schedule.



