FIA Questions Viability Of Races Staged In The Middle East Due To Iranian Conflict

Let me say this first: It feels trivial to worry about the likelihood of a couple of Formula 1 races while missiles fly over the Middle East. That said, the F1 circus is a significant economic force involving thousands of people, and that’s not counting the tens of thousands of fans who attend each race. So whenever a crisis of this magnitude occurs, reconsidering a sporting event is worth discussing.
 
After the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran over the weekend, the entirety of the Middle East became engulfed in military conflict. As a result, the FIA must now face the possibility of altering the Formula 1 World Championship’s schedule.


