FIA Retires #43 For 2023 WRC Season In Tribute To Ken Block

The FIA has announced it will retire competition number 43 from the WRC Season 2023 as a tribute to the driver most known for using it, the late Ken Block. The decision of retiring the #43 only affects the this season, but it may be a suggestion going forward against using the number in the future.



According to the FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, this is just a small gesture, and the organization hopes to bring some comfort to Ken's friends and family. The President of the FIA has described Ken Block as a true legend and has underlined his belief that his memory will live with us forever.



