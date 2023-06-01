FIA Retires #43 For 2023 WRC Season In Tribute To Ken Block

Agent009 submitted on 1/6/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:34:04 AM

Views : 380 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The FIA has announced it will retire competition number 43 from the WRC Season 2023 as a tribute to the driver most known for using it, the late Ken Block. The decision of retiring the #43 only affects the this season, but it may be a suggestion going forward against using the number in the future.

According to the FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, this is just a small gesture, and the organization hopes to bring some comfort to Ken's friends and family. The President of the FIA has described Ken Block as a true legend and has underlined his belief that his memory will live with us forever.

Read Article


FIA Retires #43 For 2023 WRC Season In Tribute To Ken Block

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)