The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is expected to reject three applications for new Formula 1 teams with the Cadillac-backed Andretti Global being the only exception.

While Formula 2’s Hitech GP and Rodin Carlin put in bids to graduate to the top-level competition, with the Asian LKYSUNZ also throwing its hat into the ring, reporting from Autosport has suggested that it’ll be Andretti Global getting permission to form the racing series’ 11th team.