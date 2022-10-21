FIA Votes On A 24 Race Season In Formula 1 For 2023

The World Motor Sport Council has convened at London's Royal Automobile Club for its third meeting this year. While it appeared to be a regular meeting, it brought a few surprises. While the discussion took all forms of motorsport into account, F1 received the most attention.



We will get to the surprise in a moment, but first, let us review the main decisions that were made and that will affect the world of motorsport next year and in the years to come. Since this Summer, the FIA has approved the new Power Unit Regulations for 2026 in Formula One, and this decision has led to new companies that are interested in joining the sport.



