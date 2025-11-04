FIA Wants to Fine F1 Driver Carlos Santos Again Over Complaining About Previous Japanese GP Fine

Carlos Sainz is at risk of further punishment from the FIA after swearing when discussing a five-figure fine he was assessed for being “five seconds late” to the national anthem at the Japanese Grand Prix. The Spaniard was given a €10,000 ($11,120) fine for failing to be in position on the grid for the start of the national anthem at Suzuka, the first driver to be fined for such an offense this season. Sainz explained to the FIA that “he experienced discomfort due a stomach issue which delayed his appearance on the grid,” which was verified by a doctor and was accepted as a mitigating factor that saw a reduction from the amount of €60,000 ($66,710) given in the penalty guidelines.



