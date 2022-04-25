FILED UNDER DEALERS DO REALLY DUMB THINGS SOMETIMES. THIS ONE, STARRING A Ford Bronco Is A BEAUTY!

Just like with anything in life. there are good people and bad people. We may have past the tipping point of there being more bad than good but I'll stay optimistic.



And just like the variety with people the same holds true with car dealers.



But SOMETIMES, they do things that are so far beyond that may even prove there is no longer intelligent life out there.



Take this one...



Check out the window sticker courtesy of some neanderthal at Galpin Ford.







Now I know you're thinking I'm going to call out the $25k markup on the car but you would be wrong.



Take a closer look...



Notice that RATHER than just having an added-markup fee, some mental midget there thought hey, if someone is STUPID enough to pay us $25k OVER sticker there's NO WAY we're throwing in the $347.00 CLEAR SHIELD PACKAGE!



SERIOUSLY?!



Will someone PLEASE tell me WHY the $347.00 garbage profit play wasn't just thrown into the $25k. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, make the added-markup $25,347.00 or JAM them $26,000 even!



Or OUR NONSENSE $26,000 mark-up fee INCLUDES the CLEAR SHIELD PACKAGE at NO EXTRA COST! Aren't we AMAZING!



What say you Spies?









