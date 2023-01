You have thought only Toyota's suffer from unintended acceleration issues, but a local Pasedena California Telsa driver found out the hard way when they took a swim in a local pool. Luckily the driver, pasenger and a child were all saved by good samaritans passing by.



PFD and PPD are on scene 700 blk. west California Blvd. A Tesla driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake, drove through a wall and into a pool. Three occupants in vehicle including a child. Good samaritans jumped into the pool and rescued the occupants. @PasadenaGov pic.twitter.com/euHlfLGfrz — Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) January 10, 2023