FINALLY, A Major Media Outlet Asks The Question We've Posed LONG BEFORE. WHO ON EARTH ARE GOING TO BUY CARS LIKE THE LUCID?

“When that showroom is finished, when its glass facade allows the Peloton shopper to peer in at gleaming demo units and interchangeable chatty salespeople, I wonder: Who the hell is going to buy a Lucid?



There's just one problem, Lucid is jumping into the electric car market from the top shelf. They're entering the market with exactly zero name recognition, aiming for a segment that requires S-Class money while providing none of Mercedes's brand cache.



Back to Lucid then, and the essential question: If a Tesla already sends the right signal to your neighbors, accelerates faster than any ICE car, and does both at a lower price and with a more recognizable name than the Lucid, how will Lucid draw customers?”



We have the answer…NO MATTER HOW MUCH THEY WANT YOU TO BELIEVE IT, there is virtually NO market for LUXURY EV’S over $70k.



Want proof?



Tesla can hardly sell Model S’s anymore.



The only SUV’s that will sell in volume going forward will be SUV/Crossver?Truck based.



