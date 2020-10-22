FINALLY! A School Bus Every Kid WANTS To Ride In

Agent009 submitted on 10/22/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:52:45 AM

0 user comments | Views : 442 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Torsus has launched a new school bus variant of the Praetorian off-road truck.

It joins a growing range of Praetorian variants, which currently includes an evacuation ambulance, a rough-and-tough campervan, a mobile command centre and a riot control vehicle.

This new school bus variant is based on the same underpinnings as the standard Praetorian. Prepared for all terrain it comes with locking differentials, long travel suspension, enormous drum brakes and massive steel wheels wrapped in knobbly off-road tyres – all of which are bolted to a heavy-duty MAN truck chassis.



Read Article


FINALLY! A School Bus Every Kid WANTS To Ride In

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]