FINALLY After A Three Year Wait Android Auto Launches It's New Generation Of Car Audio

After a wait that took longer than originally projected, the new Android Auto is finally here, coming with features that users have been drooling over for many years already.



Also known as Coolwalk, the facelifted Android Auto experience has started rolling out to users who aren’t part of the beta program, though worth knowing is that the whole thing is happening in stages.



In other words, not everybody is going to get the Android Auto redesign today, but the new interface should be there for all users in the coming weeks.







Read Article