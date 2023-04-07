FIREWORKS! Lucid Posts They're PROUD To Be An AMERICAN Company And The Internet Gets LIT In Response

Agent001 submitted on 7/4/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:49:51 PM
Views : 444 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com
Oh, boy the internet did NOT like this. ESPECIALLY, on the 4th of July!Lucid Motors is ~75% owned by the Saudi public investment fund lol https://t.co/f09SRhiWDu— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 4, 2023
