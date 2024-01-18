FIRST ARGENTINA, Now SWEDEN Backing Off 2030 Global Goals. Is The USA NEXT With A Trump Win?

FIRST, it was Argentina. Now Sweden.

Sweden's new right-wing government is dismantling the work of the previous Socialist government, including scrapping renewable energy plans, pushing for nuclear power, and removing climate taxes on fuel. As a result, diesel prices have decreased significantly. Additionally, the government has cut funding and removed Agenda 2030 goals from directives to government organizations, which has been met with support from the right-wing Swedish Democrats.

Is the USA NEXT if Trump wins?







