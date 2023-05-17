FIRST DRIVE REVIEW: 2023 Volvo XC40 And C40 Recharge Twin.

When the XC40 was launched in 2017, buyers could choose from a variety of fuel options, including diesel and petrol plug-in hybrid. Two years later, it became Volvo’s first pure-electric car, and these days it is sold solely as an EV under the Recharge title.



That electric powertrain has come in for an upgrade, resulting in a longer range and increased peak charging speeds, two key metrics for choosing an electric car.



The Volvo XC40 remains one of the more distinctive SUVs on the market, and it still looks good for a shape that is now six years old.



Volvo isn’t short of rivals, operating in one of the market’s most popular and competitive segments. Many of these are newer electric models, designed from the outset to be just that, such as the Audi Q4 e-tron, also available as a sloping-roofed variant called the Sportback. The BMW iX1 and Mercedes EQA add to the premium competition, while the Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are other worthy alternatives.



Behave, and you could see a range of up to 333 miles.



A polished driving experience paired with solid build quality, and hefty performance in the case of the Recharge Twin, gives it every right to compete against the premium German brands’ offerings.





We noticed they didn’t say a word about Tesla and how the Volvo compares…



What's YOUR gut feel on this Volvo?





