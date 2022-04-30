FIRST Elon, Now Donald Trump Jr. And Wendy Rogers SAVAGE AOC On Twitter.

Agent001 submitted on 4/30/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:29:47 PM
It is interesting to watch how the people who used to have control of twitter are handling the attacks they were ecstatic to deal out when they are happening to them.The times they are a changin' Spies....It’s pretty awesome that AOC helped Elon Musk buy Twitter. pic.twitter.com/vehZdb237w— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 30, 2022 AOC drives a Tesla, vacations in Florida and takes her mask off when there are no cameras.— Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) April 30, 2022
