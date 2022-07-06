FIRST LOOK: Polestar 3 Debuts With 370 Mile Range

Polestar released the first photo of a fully uncamouflaged Polestar 3, which is set to debut in October 2022 as the automaker’s first SUV. The fully electric model will share its underpinnings with the next generation of the Volvo XC90, although with a more premium market positioning.

This is the first time we see the Polestar 3 in the flesh since the automaker had only shown us a photo of a camouflaged prototype last year. The upcoming SUV’s styling adopts clean surfacing, pronounced rear shoulders, and an aerodynamic roofline.



