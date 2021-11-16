FIRST REVIEW: 2022 BMW M240i xDrive. First Question? WHY Does It Weigh MORE Than A Tesla Model 3?

On a race track, it’s clear after a few laps that the M240i is not a full-blown M division car. There’s a good deal of body roll through corners and the xDrive system prioritizes keeping the car pointed straight under throttle rather than letting the driver figure things out on corner exit. And unlike the big-boy Ms, there’s no 2WD mode to switch to. The steering feels ultra-quick and responds as soon as you even think about registering steering input, but it’s totally lacking in actual road feel. And while the brakes held up to dozens of laps under the hot sun during our day with the car, the pedal became unnervingly soft by the time the sun set. If you do plan to pick one of these up for track use, be prepared to swap in some more durable pads and high-temp fluid.



It’s not as driver-focused as Toyota’s similarly priced GR Supra 3.0 (which is, of course, pretty much a BMW too), its all-weather capability and vastly more practical four-seater layout mean it can appeal to a broader audience. The most hardcore among us will wait for the M2, but the M240i is an excellent balance between performance and usability. Except for the looks, that is.







