FIRST VIDEO! 2022 BMW M5 CS Walkaround And Full Details!

This is the brand new BMW M5 CS! It's BMW's most powerful road car with 635hp, a super saloon honed for the track. Wearing homologated yellow headlights, featuring the new carbon M3/M4 seats, and plenty of unique details let's go through it in detail.



Following from the M5 and M5 Competition, the CS raises the game with a car that's dialed in for driving dynamics while still offering a lot of usability. With the four seat configuration, the interior houses the new carbon-fibre sports bucket seats launched with the latest generation of the M3 and M4, while the rear has a strict 2-seat configuration to offer similar levels of support. Finished in black Merino leather with Red Mugello contrast and accents, it's also loaded with the technology you'd hope to find in such a car.







The New 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan



• The quickest and most powerful BMW production vehicle ever.

• 627 hp and 553 lb.-ft. of torque.

• Over 220 lbs. lighter than M5 Competition.

• 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Top speed of 190 mph.

• MSRP of $142,000 plus $995 Destination.

• Production begins March 2021.



Visually on the exterior, there's a carbon fibre bonnet that has an embossed M5 CS logo beneath, the opens to reveal the 4.4l TwinPower Turbo V8 now making 635PS and 750Nm, up from the 625PS and 750Nm of the M5 Competition. Retaining the immensely capable M xDrive switchable 4WD/2WD system and the 8spd M Steptronic Auto gearbox, there's no doubt that it'll be a very potent machine.



Exclusively for the M5 CS, there are a number of colours including the Frozen Deep Green Metallic of the launch car, contrasting with the Goldbronze accents throughout; from the kidney grille surrounds to the new lightweight wheels. With weight saving a focus, the M5 CS is actually 70kgs lighter than the M5 Competition too.



Join me then for a first look around the car, with a walkaround and interior tour before also a quick sound check too, direct from the M Town studio in Garching, Germany.





