FLEE Or BUY? Tesla Has BIGGEST One Day Stock Price Drop In HISTORY! What's YOUR Move?

Tesla shares tumbled Tuesday, after Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker was left out of the S&P 500 by the committee that decides on new additions to the index.



Tesla shares closed down 21.06%, making it the worst one-day loss on record. Tuesday’s drop brought the company’s market valuation to $307.7 billion. The stock has been on a tear this year, having risen around 300%, and the company is now worth more than some of the world’s largest automakers, including Toyota and Volkswagen.

Time to FLEE or BUY?

What's YOUR call?


