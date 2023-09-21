FLORIDA CHILD! TEN-YEAR-OLD STEALS Moms Car And Goes On A TWO-HUNDRED Mile JOYRIDE! IMAGINE When He Becomes FLORIDA MAN!

A 10-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister stole their mom’s car and went on an early-morning joyride before they were caught more than 200 miles away from their Florida home, according to police.



The siblings’ adventure ended when deputies from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office spotted a white sedan driving on I-75 in Alachua — near Gainesville — and pulled the car over around 3:50 a.m.



Because the vehicle was stolen, deputies conducted a “high risk traffic stop.”



But they were shocked when they found the young boy in the driver’s seat and his older sister beside him.



Photos from the scene released by the sheriff’s office show both children surrendering.

The kids both held their hands in the air as they exited the vehicle surrounded by police.



