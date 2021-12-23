FLORIDA PORSCHE MAN? 911 Driving Investment Banker SUCKER PUNCHES SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD GIRL For Cutting Him Off!

A Porsche-driving investment banker from Florida has been charged with sucker-punching a teenage girl after she 'accidentally' cut him off in traffic.



Hillsborough County Police charged 47-year-old Stephen Irvin Saunders, a self-employed' investment banker, with punching a 16-year-old girl in the jaw at a stoplight after she cut him off in traffic in Tampa, according to an arrest affidavit.



Police said on December 16 Saunders became 'enraged' after a 16-year-old girl cut off his Porsche 911 on Florida Avenue North in Tampa at around 10:30 pm and followed her to a nearby intersection, cut her off and confronted her at a red light.



Saunders, who according to court documents is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, then allegedly reached into the girl's open driver's side window and punched her in the face with a closed fist, leaving her bruised.







Read Article