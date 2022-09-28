FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: The BEST 9 Minutes Of Video Explaining WHY The Climate Zealots Have It Wrong. The SCIENCE Doesn't Support Their Policies, Ideas And Agenda.

Agent001 submitted on 9/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:45:31 PM

Views : 498 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

All we can say is watch and learn the FACTS. The REAL SCIENCE.

And see where the zealots are TOTALLY off base with their latest climate agenda.

This is the best nine minutes of video you will watch on this subject.






FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: The BEST 9 Minutes Of Video Explaining WHY The Climate Zealots Have It Wrong. The SCIENCE Doesn't Support Their Policies, Ideas And Agenda.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)