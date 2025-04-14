FOR BETTER OR WORSE? Are Hyundai’s New Faces IMPROVING Or DEVOLVING?

Hyundai’s design evolution has sparked heated debates among car enthusiasts. Once known for budget-friendly but bland vehicles, the brand has taken bold strides in recent years, embracing daring aesthetics. But are these new faces—marked by sharp angles, intricate grilles, and futuristic lighting—elevating Hyundai’s appeal or alienating its audience?



The shift began with the “Sensuous Sportiness” philosophy, introduced around 2018, which gave us sleek models like the Sonata and Tucson. These designs were lauded for their aggressive stances and premium vibes, blending elegance with edge. The 2020 Elantra, with its parametric jewel-pattern grille, turned heads, signaling Hyundai’s ambition to compete with luxury brands. Data backs this up: Hyundai’s U.S. sales rose 10% from 2019 to 2022, suggesting buyers embraced the fresh look.



However, not everyone’s sold. Recent models, like the 2024 Santa Fe, lean into boxy, almost retro-futuristic territory. Critics argue the oversized grilles and polarizing lines feel overdone, risking brand cohesion. Online forums buzz with split opinions—some call the designs “innovative,” others “chaotic.” A 2023 J.D. Power survey noted Hyundai’s styling approval dipped slightly, with 30% of owners citing “overly complex” exteriors.



Then there’s the electric Ioniq lineup, blending minimalist chic with high-tech flair. The Ioniq 5’s pixelated lights and clean lines earned design awards, but some find it too safe compared to Hyundai’s bolder gas models. Are they playing it safe to appeal to EV buyers or losing their edge?



Hyundai’s gamble on distinctive designs has undeniably raised its profile, but the jury’s out on whether it’s winning hearts or overreaching. What do you think—genius or gimmick?



Also, tell us your opinion of this new Palisade High Roof...















