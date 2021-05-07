FOR BETTER OR WORSE? Calling All Our Car Dealer Readers! Has This Last Year Of RISING Prices And Lack Of Product HELPED Or HURT You PERSONALLY?

Who woulda thunk when this crazy pandemic hit in March of 2020 and the globe was shaking in its boots, that car prices would have risen and people would be paying CRAZY money over MSRP just to get products.



For cars, homes, WHATEVER!



A LOGICAL person would have said, things are bad, be super conservative and careful with $$.



But there was NO logic in virtually EVERYTHING that happened in this psycho time.



People spent like drunken sailors on cars, houses, etc.



So we all know it was a great time to own a car dealership but what about for the good people who WORK at those dealers?



We know a TON of people who are dealership employees are also big fans of Auto Spies so let's go right to the sources...



With all the money being thrown around just to GET cars has it been BETTER or WORSE for all our dealer friends?



Did you come out AHEAD, BREAK-EVEN or take heavy LOSSES?



Discuss?









