FOR BETTER OR WORSE? Kia Unveils New Logo And Brand Identity. STRIKING Or STRIKEOUT?

The new logo, described as a “rhythmical, unbroken line”, is said to resemble a handwritten signature. Also said to demonstrate “confidence” and “rising ambitions for the brand”, the logo was unveiled during a record-breaking pyrotechnic display in Incheon, South Korea, with 303 drones launching hundreds of synchronized fireworks.



“Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation,” said Kia president and CEO Ho-Sung Song.



“The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes,” he continued. “Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry.”



A new slogan for Kia, “movement that inspires” also replaces the “power to surprise" tag that has been used since 2005, reflecting the company’s gradual move away from budget offerings.







