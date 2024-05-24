FORBIDDEN FRUIT: New RAM 1200 Official Photos Leak Out

Ram sells the 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks in America, but has now come up with a smaller model. If you were expecting it to be called the 500, well, guess again. The model goes by the name of Ram 1200.

It is basically a Peugeot Landtrek built in China, specifically designed for markets in Central and South America, and there is no sign that it will ever cross the border to the US.

Ram offers the 1200 with a single engine option. It is powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine, which generates 210 horsepower and 226 pound-feet of torque. Customers can either go for a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. They can also choose between a rear-wheel or a rear-wheel drive, with the latter being exclusively available for the Laramie trim.

Ram sells the 1500 pickup truck in several variants, such as the all-new RHO, the TRX, and Classic, while the 2500 and 3500 round up the brand's pickup truck portfolio. Meanwhile, Mexico also receives the 700 compact model and will receive the future midsized 1200.