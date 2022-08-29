FORD Has A QUALITY Problem. But The Guy Hired To FIX It Says The Solution Is YEARS Away. Can They Last In Such A Competitive Market?

Josh Halliburton joined In May, the auto giant recalled some Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators after reports of fires while vehicles were parked.



In June, it recalled roughly 49,000 Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs over concerns that the battery contactors could overheat and cause the vehicle to lose power. In the first seven months of the year, Ford had 46 separate safety recalls on 6.8 million vehicles, more than any other U.S. auto maker.



An auto maker once touted for its quality record—“Quality is Job 1” was its slogan for much of the 1980s and 1990s—is betting that Mr. Halliburton can help restore its reputation.



The problems also raise the stakes for the 119-year-old company as it tries to snatch new customers interested in EVs. Chris Spears, a 34-year-old customer service manager for an oil-and-gas company and Mustang Mach-E owner, said the latest recall of his vehicle gave him second thoughts about the brand after purchasing Ford vehicles for years.



“Maybe next time we need to take a look at a different manufacturer,” said Mr. Spears, who lives in the Dallas area.



Full article at the link...





Read Article