FORD PR Throws MAJOR At GM And The If The AZTEK Was A Sedan, Cadillac CELESTIQ!

Agent001 submitted on 8/18/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:28:50 PM

Views : 494 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you don't already know, I was a former hockey player so ANYTIME a SCRAP is about to start, I LOVE being there.

Ford PR takes a big swing at the if the Aztek was a sedan Cadillac CELESTIQ implying it's BOREDOM on four wheels...







FORD PR Throws MAJOR At GM And The If The AZTEK Was A Sedan, Cadillac CELESTIQ!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)