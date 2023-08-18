FORD PR Throws MAJOR At GM And The If The AZTEK Was A Sedan, Cadillac CELESTIQ!

Agent001 submitted on 8/18/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:28:50 PM
Views : 494 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
If you don't already know, I was a former hockey player so ANYTIME a SCRAP is about to start, I LOVE being there.Ford PR takes a big swing at the if the Aztek was a sedan Cadillac CELESTIQ implying it's BOREDOM on four wheels...If you’re going to spend $300K+ for a car, get the one that people will cheer for, not fall asleep to ???? pic.twitter.com/3GqpoqUzn4— Mike Now at Threads Levine (@mrlevine) August 18, 2023
If you’re going to spend $300K+ for a car, get the one that people will cheer for, not fall asleep to ???? pic.twitter.com/3GqpoqUzn4— Mike Now at Threads Levine (@mrlevine) August 18, 2023
If you’re going to spend $300K+ for a car, get the one that people will cheer for, not fall asleep to ???? pic.twitter.com/3GqpoqUzn4
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news