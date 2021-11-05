FOREVER 21: Official EPA Numbers For The All New, Full Size Bronco. Did YOU Expect MORE?

The Ford Bronco was likely never going to be the most frugal SUV, but now we know just how well it did when the EPA got its hands on it. On Tuesday, just after Canadian figures leaked, Ford released official fuel economy estimates for the 2021 Bronco, and in its most efficient form, it will return 21 mpg combined.



The best fuel economy, as you can imagine, comes from the 2.3-liter turbo-four engine and both the 10-speed automatic and seven-speed manual transmissions return identical figures for the base, Big Bend and Outer Banks trims: 20 mpg city, 22 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. Moving on with the automatic, the Bronco with the big, bad Sasquatch package returns 18 mpg across the board; ditto for the Black Diamond trim. The Badlands trim comes in at 18,17,17 mpg. Opt for the manual transmission Black Diamond or Badlands trim and the figures drop to 17, 19,18 mpg and 16, 18, 17 mpg, respectively.



Did you expect better?



Full article and details at the link.





