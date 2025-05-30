FORGET About The $25k Tesla Or The $20K Slate. HOW ABOUT The SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLAR EV?

In the rural suburbs of Hiroshima, Japanese startup KG Motors is sparking a revolution in the electric vehicle (EV) market with its innovative “mibot,” a compact, single-seat EV designed for urban mobility. Priced at just ¥1 million ($7,000), the mibot is half the cost of Japan’s top-selling EV, Nissan’s Sakura, making it an affordable and eco-friendly alternative for city dwellers and rural residents alike. With Japan’s EV adoption lagging due to skepticism from industry giants like Toyota, KG Motors is proving that small, practical, and fun EVs can reshape the nation’s transportation landscape.



The mibot, measuring just 2,490 mm (98 inches) long, 1,130 mm wide, and 1,465 mm tall, is roughly the size of a golf cart, making it ideal for navigating Japan’s narrow city streets and tight rural paths. Despite its diminutive size, the mibot packs a punch with a 100 km (62-mile) range, a 60 km/h (37 mph) top speed, and a five-hour charging time on a standard 100V AC system. Its lightweight 430 kg frame and 23% gradient climbing capability ensure practicality, while features like an 8-inch touchscreen, air conditioning, and over-the-air software updates add modern flair.



KG Motors, founded in 2022 by CEO Kusunoki, emerged from the Kussun Garage YouTube channel and debuted its T-Box concept at the 2022 Tokyo Motor Show. The mibot builds on this vision, targeting Japan’s aging population and solo commuters who need affordable, zero-emission transport for short trips. Classified as a “minicar” (similar to a four-wheel moped), the mibot requires a standard driver’s license but skips costly vehicle inspections, reducing ownership costs.



BTW, the Japanese love it and it's numbers are getting notice from Toyota.





















Production is set to begin in October 2025 at KG Motors’ new “Mibot Core Factory” in East Hiroshima, capable of producing 10,000 units annually. The first batch of 300 mibots will roll out in Japan by March 2026, with 3,000 more slated for international markets. Despite an expected loss on the initial batch, KG Motors anticipates profitability by the second run, with over 2,250 pre-orders already secured.



The mibot’s retro-futuristic design, inspired by 1980s Polaroid cameras, and its focus on “enjoyable sustainability” have garnered global attention. By blending affordability, practicality, and excitement, KG Motors is not just charging up Japan’s EV market—it’s redefining urban mobility for a greener future.













