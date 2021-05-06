FORGET COVID Vaccine Percentages! WHY Have American's STOPPED Wearing Seat Belts?!

Why have Americans stopped wearing seatbelts? Deaths involving unbelted people being ejected from cars rocket by 20% in a year even though roads were quieter during COVID lockdowns

* There were 6,052 deaths caused by ejections in 2020 but just 5,059 in 2019 - an increase of 20%
* There were 11,883 deaths of people not wearing seatbelts in 2020 but just 10,369 in 2019 - an increase of 15%
* The number of deaths among people wearing seatbelts went down 3%, from 11,844 deaths in 2019 to 11,512 in 2020
* Pedestrian deaths in 2020 increased by 21% from 2019 in the United States
* Travel on all roads and streets in the country fell for each month of 2020 at least 8.6% compared to 2019
* The biggest traffic decreases were last April, when road traffic fell 39.8%, and May when it fell 25.5%

We want to know WHY? Why are more and more passing on wearing their seatbelts?


