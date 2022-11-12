FORGET EVs! FORGET HYDROGEN. FORGET FOSSIL FUELS! They're OLD NEWS. Is THIS The NEXT Revolutionary Energy Discovery?

Arizona scientists may have discovered a source of unlimited clean energy by recreating the process of nuclear fusion which powers the sun.



Researchers at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California were able to spark a fusion reaction that briefly sustained itself - a major feat because fusion requires such high temperatures and pressures that it easily fizzles out.



The experiment was performed in August, but reported for the first time earlier this month. Similar tests have been performed before, but this was the first one that generated more energy than was used to create the experiment - meaning scientists could now harness nuclear fusion as an energy source.



it could now represent a groundbreaking moment in humankind's move away from fossil fuels like oil and coal to completely clean energy sources that do not pollute the air, or scar landscapes with mining or pipelines.

The ultimate goal, still years away, is to generate power the way the sun generates heat, by pushing hydrogen atoms so close to each other that they combine into helium, which releases torrents of energy.



A single cupful of that substance could power an average-sized house for hundreds of years, with no carbon emissions.



