FORGET The BORDER CRISIS! RENTED A Car Lately? How About $300 A DAY For A KIA RIO?! NOT KIDDING!

Agent001 submitted on 3/27/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:29:18 PM

Views : 230 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.cnn.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Renting a car — if you can find one — could cost you at least $300 a day. That's possibly more than you'll spend for air fare, hotel rooms or tickets to theme parks.

A year ago, air travel came to a near halt, leading to a glut of rental cars. Rental companies parked their cars in unused lots at ballparks around the nation, and cars were rented for a fraction of their normal price — or sold as used cars. The industry sold off more than a half a million cars, about a third of their combined fleets, just to generate cash they needed to survive the crisis.

Following a year of deep losses, rental car companies have been unable to rebuild their fleets, especially with auto plants shut by a shortage of computer chips needed to build cars.
       
So this spring's rebound in spring break travelers has led to a severe shortage of rental cars in vacation hotspots, resulting in sky-high prices for vacationers.

Have YOU experienced this anywhere?

More at the link...



Read Article


About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)