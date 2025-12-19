FOUR ON THE FLOOR: Would YOU Consider A Vehicle Like THIS, If It Were Sold HERE?

In the bustling world of urban mobility, a groundbreaking innovation has emerged from France, blending the thrill of two-wheeled agility with the security of enclosed transport. This compact electric vehicle promises to redefine city commuting by offering dynamic handling that feels exhilarating in corners, while providing protection from the elements and enhanced stability.



AEMotion's Dual is the realization of over a decade of development by the French e-mobility company. This tiny four-wheeled microcar features a patented tilting chassis that leans up to 35 degrees into turns, mimicking motorcycle dynamics, yet remains upright when stationary without needing a kickstand. Steered via handlebars rather than a wheel, it delivers instant torque from its electric powertrain, reaching speeds up to 115 km/h.



With a narrow 79 cm width—slimmer than many motorcycles—it effortlessly navigates traffic and parks in tight spaces. Tandem seating for two, four-point safety belts, crash structures, and an enclosed shell ensure car-like protection. Battery options offer up to 200 km range, with swappable packs for convenience.

Pre-orders are open for this futuristic hybrid



