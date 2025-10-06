FSD Driven Cybertruck Mows Down A Chicken Like Nothing Happened

Sometimes, a chicken just wants to cross the road. And sometimes, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (Supervised) tech reminds us that it’s still learning how to deal with that. The system is supposed to improve over time by using real-world driving data, gradually getting better at recognizing and responding to everything from traffic lights to pedestrians. But based on a new video, it still struggles with, well, birds. According to the original poster over at the Cybertruckownersclub forums, the incident happened as he was doing around 45 mph with traffic behind him. The footage shows a chicken literally trying to cross the road (yes, really). The bird takes off, but appears to miscalculate the truck’s speed. It’s tough to say with complete certainty, but it appears as though the bird didn’t make it.



Read Article