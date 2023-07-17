FTC Bans Extended Warranty Telemarketing Company For Life

Modern cars are complicated, and when they break down they can cost thousands of dollars to repair if not covered by an automaker’s warranty, so it’s no surprise some drivers are happy to hand over money to firms promising extra protection. Unfortunately, some of those firms are more interested in keeping their gravy train going than keeping your car running.

America’s Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has just banned the people behind one such scam from working in the telemarketing and vehicle warranty industries after finding that Florida-based American Vehicle Protection (AVP) fleeced honest drivers out of more than $6 million.