FTC Bans General Motors From Selling Driver Data Citing Betrayal Of Consumer's Trust

The Federal Trade Commission slapped General Motors and OnStar with a five-year ban on collecting and selling driver data. The agency confirmed it has reached a proposed settlement with the carmaker, revealing that GM will be required to obtain explicit consent from consumers for collecting their data.

The case is approximately two years old and stems from a New York Times investigation that revealed how General Motors and OnStar collected user data. The process was conducted through the Smart Driver program, which General Motors advertised as a safety-oriented product designed to encourage the use of seatbelts and safer driving practices.