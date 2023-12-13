FTC Complaint Says Toyota Is Overstating It's Electrification Efforts After Renaming Hybrid To HEV

A new complaint with the FTC alleges that Toyota is engaging in false and misleading marketing of its vehicles, leading to consumer confusion over how “electrified” they really are.



Last month, we covered how Toyota’s greenwashing hasn’t really changed since its new CEO, Koji Sato, took over for Akio Toyoda.



Now, Public Citizen, the organization that we talked to for that story, has formally aired its grievances about Toyota’s tactics with the US Federal Trade Commission.



This is just an FTC complaint – the FTC has not yet opened or concluded an investigation. But the claims within the complaint are quite extensive, showing several examples of Toyota using misleading tactics to sow confusion about electric cars in the market.





