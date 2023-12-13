FTC Finalizing Car Buying Rules To Eliminate Junk Fees And Bait And Switch

Auto dealers will be barred from luring vehicle buyers with promises they do not keep and will not be able to charge junk fees - like a service contract for an oil change for an electric vehicle - under a new rule, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.



The rule could fundamentally change how millions of Americans buy vehicles annually by requiring up-front pricing in dealers' advertising and sales discussions, and bars the sale of add-on products or services that confer no benefit to consumers.



The FTC, in a rule finalized on Tuesday that was first announced in 2022, said it had been concerned about dealers that allegedly targeted young men and women in the military.





