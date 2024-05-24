FTC Issues Warning to Automakers About Misusing Sensitive Customer Data

In the same way a phone can keep track of far more information than one might realize, a car can too. Modern automobiles can store not just GPS location data but also fingerprints, interior video, audio, and more. Now, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reminding car companies that it’s watching and that it can take action should it see a breach of the law. Earlier this month, U.S. Senators called for the FTC to investigate several automakers. They claimed that the companies in question, including BMW, Volkswagen, Nissan, and Mercedes-Benz, admitted giving up sensitive data about customers to government agencies without a warrant. While the commission didn’t comment on the letter, it did call out some of its actions in the past and what it expects from automakers now.



Read Article