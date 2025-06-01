FTC Looks Into Maryland Car Dealer For Price Gouging

Car dealerships don’t exactly have a squeaky-clean image to begin with, and stories like this one aren’t doing the industry any favors. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the state of Maryland, a local dealer network raked in millions thanks to deceptive practices. That dealer group is the Lindsay Auto Group of Washington, DC and it’s now facing a lawsuit.

The complaint, filed jointly by the FTC and Maryland authorities, targets the Lindsay Automotive Group, comprising Lindsay Chevrolet of Woodbridge, Lindsay Ford of Wheaton, Lindsay Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, and Lindsay Management Company, LLC, as well as three individuals, including company president Michael Lindsay.