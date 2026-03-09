FTC Warns That Same AI That Is Threatening Your Job Is Now Allowing Scammers To Build Fake Dealership Websites To Take Your Money

Agent009 submitted on 9/3/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:48:55 AM

Views : 528 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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It feels like scams are everywhere these days, but the Federal Trade Commission has warned about a new one involving ‘fake’ dealership websites. Some of these reportedly involve ‘cloning’ a legitimate website, which can make the imposter hard to spot.
 
The FTC said scammers copy “brand logos, vehicle listings, and photos down to the last detail” often with the assistance of artificial intelligence. Some sites even included fake customer testimonials as part of an effort to appear more genuine.
 


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FTC Warns That Same AI That Is Threatening Your Job Is Now Allowing Scammers To Build Fake Dealership Websites To Take Your Money

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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