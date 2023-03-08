FUN FACT: Almost Half Of All Ferraris Sold This Year Were Hybrids

When the electrification era started off, Ferrari said they would stay away from the trend for a while. Then they rolled out the hybrid LaFerrari in 2013, the plug-in hybrid SF90 Stradale, their most potent car yet, in 2019, the Spider version soon after, and the 296 GTB in 2021. The SF90 came with the acclaimed 3.9-liter V8 integrated into a hybrid system in the company of three electric motors that together deliver 986 horsepower (1,000 PS) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Those figures are enough for a run from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 2.6 seconds. Top speed goes all the way to 211 mph (340 kph). But the model can only drive as far as 16 miles (26 kilometers) in full electric mode.



