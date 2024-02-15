FUN FACTS! How Tim Horton's Was DOING DONUTS BEFORE The Coffee Shops Opened!

Tim Hortons, a household name in Canada for its iconic coffee and baked goods, has an interesting history. Before the coffee shops opened, the company's co-founder, Tim Horton, was a professional hockey player with a passion for cars. In the late 1960s, he ventured into the automotive business by opening a car dealership in Toronto, Canada.



Horton's dealership, Tim Horton Motors, specialized in sports cars and luxury vehicles, catering to the high-end market. Despite his success on the ice, Horton's entrepreneurial pursuits didn't quite match his hockey career. The dealership faced financial difficulties and eventually closed its doors.



However, this setback didn't deter Horton. In 1964, he partnered with Ron Joyce to open the first Tim Hortons coffee and donut shop in Hamilton, Ontario. The rest, as they say, is history. Today, Tim Hortons is a beloved Canadian brand with a global presence, serving millions of customers daily.













In the end, Tim Horton's journey from a sports car dealership to a coffee empire is a testament to the spirit of perseverance and the power of a good cup of coffee.



And DONUTS have always been in their heritage.



Now you know the REST of the story.



Oh, and for our many readers in the great white north, if you're coming to see us bring us a large double double and some sour cream glazed...





