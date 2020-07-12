FUN, FUN, FUN, Till Daddy Takes The ________ AWAY? In 2020, WHICH Would It BE?

Then Beach Boys. All-American. The California dream. A movement. If they were described in three words they might be these three words from one of their songs.



FUN, FUN, FUN.



In the song they chose the iconic Ford Thunderbird. Not the Mustang, the Corvette or the Charger.



Always wondered why they chose the Thunderbird? Did they do it because they loved the car or thought it sounded best in the song.



So our question today is if they wrote the song TODAY, WHICH ride would they have chosen??



I know we'll never know their choice but we'd love to hear yours.









