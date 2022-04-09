FUTURE WATCH! WINDOWS 29? Think Interactive Screens Will ONLY Be In The Dash? Look Out Your WINDOWS!

Agent001 submitted on 9/4/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:19:29 PM
Without question a SAFELITE franchise will have a prosperous future when WINDOWS 29 comes out....Future car windows will be smart interactive entertainment and educational displays pic.twitter.com/mJK9tBkEHj— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) September 3, 2022
