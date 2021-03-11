FUTURES: MINI To Add A MINI-VAN for URBANAUTS?

The future of MINI will be bolder than ever as the brand prepares to launch a new generation of vehicles from 2023 onwards. Most of these new cars will be fresh versions of old favourites, but the company is also plotting a brave expansion outside its usual territory, and it will introduce two entirely new models in the near future.



One of these new models will be a compact electric SUV, which will be built in China on a new platform being developed jointly by BMW and Chinese firm Great Wall. This new electric crossover will be built alongside and share its technical basis with the next-generation 3dr Hatch.



They may point to a production version of the Urbanaut concept, or a car similar in execution, now being in MINI’s product plan.







