FUTURES: MINI To Add A MINI-VAN for URBANAUTS?

Agent001 submitted on 11/3/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:00:07 PM

Views : 410 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The future of MINI will be bolder than ever as the brand prepares to launch a new generation of vehicles from 2023 onwards. Most of these new cars will be fresh versions of old favourites, but the company is also plotting a brave expansion outside its usual territory, and it will introduce two entirely new models in the near future.

One of these new models will be a compact electric SUV, which will be built in China on a new platform being developed jointly by BMW and Chinese firm Great Wall. This new electric crossover will be built alongside and share its technical basis with the next-generation 3dr Hatch.

They may point to a production version of the Urbanaut concept, or a car similar in execution, now being in MINI’s product plan.



Read Article


FUTURES: MINI To Add A MINI-VAN for URBANAUTS?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)