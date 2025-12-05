Face It, Automakers Suck At Writing Software

Ford announced this week that it is merging FNV4, its project to develop a next-generation electrical architecture designed to unlock new functionality and upgradeability for both EVs and internal-combustion cars, with its existing architecture, seemingly confirming reports that the project has not gone as planned. It’s another in a long, long line of false starts in the race for legacy automakers to develop true “software-defined vehicles” (SDVs), and further proof of just how hard the task is.



